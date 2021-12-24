Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Up 3.1%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 1,038,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 870,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £20.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.84.

About Immotion Group (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Immotion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immotion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.