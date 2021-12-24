First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $44.78. Approximately 467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.