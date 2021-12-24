Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Up 2.1%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.17 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.17 ($0.04). Approximately 783,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,456,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.69.

About Guild Esports (LON:GILD)

Guild Esports Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses to own and operate an esports team. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. Guild Esports Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

