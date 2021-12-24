Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Shares Down 4.2%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.23. 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

About Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU)

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

