Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.40 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.66). 73,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 207,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of £730.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.57.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.