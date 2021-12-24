Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). 114,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 261,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The firm has a market cap of £78.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.68.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

