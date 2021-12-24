Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $1.18 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $57.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00236956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00027118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.00515642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.