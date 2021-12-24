Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $20.80 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $33.74 or 0.00066054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

