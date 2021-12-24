Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Trading 10.4% Higher

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s share price shot up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. 1,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

About Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.