Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91. 1,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

About Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

