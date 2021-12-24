GeoDB Price Tops $0.0229 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. GeoDB has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $9,670.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,032,404 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

