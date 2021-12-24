Sparkle Loyalty Price Reaches $0.0054 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 260.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $70,503.85 and $366.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.