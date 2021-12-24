EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $6,242.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EvidenZ

BCDT is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,508,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

