SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Cap of $3.35 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00005903 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $494,027.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.15 or 0.07984098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.29 or 0.99950750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007330 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,275,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,839 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

