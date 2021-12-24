Qcash Hits Market Cap of $69.06 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $69.06 million and $131.91 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.84 or 0.07987490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.56 or 0.99920068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

