Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,500 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARQT stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 337,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.