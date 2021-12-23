BiFi Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. BiFi has a total market cap of $13.04 million and $25,636.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00235586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00519163 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

