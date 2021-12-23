Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 22.3% This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $221.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

