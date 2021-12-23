Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $190.80 million and approximately $496,874.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,909,385,086 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

