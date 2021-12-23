0x Trading Up 12.2% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, 0x has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $750.72 million and approximately $57.24 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

