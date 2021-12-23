Fear NFTs Price Tops $1.27 (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.18 or 0.07977728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,070.67 or 0.99977950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

