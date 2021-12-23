Public Mint Price Reaches $0.13 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $9.60 million and $73,508.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,766,631 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.