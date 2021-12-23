Vivid Coin Market Capitalization Hits $8,304.84 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $8,304.84 and $98.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.78 or 0.08002125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,271.94 or 1.00147941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

