Deeper Network Hits Market Cap of $107.53 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Deeper Network has a market cap of $107.53 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.06 or 0.07978553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.28 or 1.00148571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007029 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

