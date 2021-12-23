Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.30 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

