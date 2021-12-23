LuaSwap Market Cap Hits $8.78 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and $244,763.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00043954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,861,746 coins and its circulating supply is 132,517,932 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

