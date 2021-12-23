HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. HBT Financial posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 10,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

