Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $7.10 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $7.10 billion and approximately $476.91 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00187275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00237898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00027429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.01 or 0.07982991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,437 coins and its circulating supply is 24,725,434,959 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

