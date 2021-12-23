Vanilla Network Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.74 million and $5,215.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00011176 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.01 or 0.07982991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,191.97 or 0.99844702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00052518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007241 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,331 coins and its circulating supply is 652,717 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

