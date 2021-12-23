$403.06 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report sales of $403.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.60 million to $410.00 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $264.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $188.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.81. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

