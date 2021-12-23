$21.07 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post sales of $21.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $20.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.24 billion to $80.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.71 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.06. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

