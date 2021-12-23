Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report sales of $33.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.07 million and the highest is $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,847. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.83. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

