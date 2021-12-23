$750.20 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post sales of $750.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $744.80 million and the highest is $755.80 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $574.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 200,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

