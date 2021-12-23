Zacks: Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report $101.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the lowest is $101.00 million. Yext posted sales of $92.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $390.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Yext by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after acquiring an additional 299,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yext by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,006. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

