Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 1,591 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $4,252.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 400 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $6,804.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 150,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $866.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

