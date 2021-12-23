Kusama Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $78.17 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $289.80 or 0.00567853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.95 or 0.08020035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.06 or 1.00096019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007201 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

