Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $987.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

CCS traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $79.51. 139,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

