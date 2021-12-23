Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

