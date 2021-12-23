$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post $48.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.10 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $40.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,619 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 790,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,761. The stock has a market cap of $281.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

