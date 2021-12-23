The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post $5.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $19.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.93. 707,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average of $195.09. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

