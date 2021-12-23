IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $779.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post $779.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $771.20 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $720.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $645.02. 266,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $643.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

