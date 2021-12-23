SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $1.30 on Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $521.28 million and approximately $56.95 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002546 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011135 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015218 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

