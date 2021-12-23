Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer Sells 15,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MU stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.42. 36,381,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,652,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Wedbush cut their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

