Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 250 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $572.01. 391,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,786. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $585.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

