Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $251,400.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $800,807.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.