$27.40 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $27.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Quanterix posted sales of $26.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $104.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $109.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.74 million, with estimates ranging from $122.13 million to $134.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $85,800.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $149,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,817. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 49.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.