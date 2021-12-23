$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

WDAY stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $278.05. 796,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,982. Workday has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,089.79, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.84 and a 200-day moving average of $258.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,556 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,999. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.