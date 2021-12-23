$291.70 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce $291.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.20 million and the highest is $293.10 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $221.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $743,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $232,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.00. 55,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,380. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

