Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.71. The company had a trading volume of 61,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,764. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

