Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce sales of $1.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $43.07. 321,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

